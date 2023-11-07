Headlines

Chhattisgarh elections 2023: IED blast rocks Sukma district on polling day, CRPF commando injured

An IED blast in poll-bound Chhattisgarh injured one CRPF commando in the Sukma district, shortly after the voting for the state elections 2023 started.

Updated: Nov 07, 2023, 08:56 AM IST

A commando of CoBRA, an elite unit of CRPF, was injured on Tuesday in an IED blast triggered by Naxalites in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district as polling for the first phase of state assembly elections got underway in the region, police said.

The incident occurred when a joint team of CRPF and Commando Battalions for Resolute Action (CoBRA) 206th battalion was out on an area domination operation from Tondamarka camp towards Elmagunda village to ensure security during polls, a senior police official said.

During patrolling, Inspector Shrikant belonging to CoBRA 206th battalion, inadvertently stepped over the IED, planted by Naxalites, leading to the explosion causing injuries to him, the official said. The area falls under Konta assembly segment, which is among the 20 constituencies where voting is being held Tuesday in the first phase of the two-phase elections for the 90-member state assembly.

Voting began Tuesday morning in the first phase of assembly elections in Chhattisgarh under a thick security blanket of police and paramilitary personnel, who kept a tight vigil in the seats in Naxalite-hit Bastar division, and the blast took place shortly after the commencement of voting process.

Polling began at 7 am in 10 of the 20 assembly constituencies where elections are being held in the first phase. It will end at 3 pm. Polling in the remaining 10 seats in the first phase started at 8 am and will end at 5 pm, an official said.

In the first phase covering 20 of the total 90 assembly seats, 223 candidates, including 25 women, are in the fray and as per electoral rolls, 40,78,681 voters are eligible to exercise their franchise.

