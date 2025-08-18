'Add DNA as a Preferred Source'
Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Mumbai Rains: IMD issues 'Orange Alert' amid heavy showers, check local train, schools, offices updates

Sensex, Nifty rally in opening trade, investors add Rs 5 lakh crore in 5 minutes, know reasons behind the surge

Natasa Stankovic CONFRONTS woman secretly trying to record her while stepping out with son Agastya, watch viral video

Chhattisgarh: Cop killed, 3 injured in anti-Maoist operation in Bijapur

Apoorva Lakhia reveals he kicked Ronit Roy off the sets of Aamir Khan's Lagaan after he refused to...

DPS Dwarka receives bomb threat; students and staff evacuated, search operations on

Mass Protests in Israel: Citizens demand Netanyahu government to end Gaza war

Jr NTR fans erupt in protest against TDP MLA over shocking remarks on actor and demand boycott of War 2

These 5 countries can attack anywhere on earth, 4th name in the list will surprise you, it is..., check how far India can hit

India-Pakistan Ceasefire: US Secretary of State Marco Rubio says America keeps a close watch 'every single day'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Natasa Stankovic CONFRONTS woman secretly trying to record her while stepping out with son Agastya, watch viral video

Natasa Stankovic CONFRONTS woman secretly trying to record her with her son

Apoorva Lakhia reveals he kicked Ronit Roy off the sets of Aamir Khan's Lagaan after he refused to...

Apoorva Lakhia reveals he kicked Ronit Roy off the sets of Aamir Khan's Lagaan

'Roz bolungi...': Janhvi Kapoor hits back at trolls after being turned into meme for chanting 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' at Janmashtami event

'Roz bolungi...': Janhvi Kapoor hits back at trolls after being turned into meme

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From kangaroo jump to on-field fights: Relive the wildest India-Pakistan cricket rivalry moments

From kangaroo jump to on-field fights: Relive the wildest India-Pakistan cricket

From MS Dhoni to Moin Khan: Top 5 most successful captains in Asia Cup history

From MS Dhoni to Moin Khan: Top 5 most successful captains in Asia Cup history

On Janmashtami, revisit 5 Bollywood films reflecting Krishna and Radha’s divine love

5 Bollywood movies inspired by the eternal love of Krishna and Radha

HomeIndia

INDIA

Chhattisgarh: Cop killed, 3 injured in anti-Maoist operation in Bijapur

One DRG jawan, Dinesh Nag, was martyred, and three others were injured. Check below to know more about this IED blast.

Latest News

ANI

Updated : Aug 18, 2025, 10:04 AM IST | Edited by : Apurwa Amit

Chhattisgarh: Cop killed, 3 injured in anti-Maoist operation in Bijapur
Representational image

TRENDING NOW

One jawan was killed and two others injured in an improvised explosive device (IED) blast triggered by Naxalites in the National Park area of Bijapur district on Monday, a police official said.According to IG Bastar P Sundarraj, during an anti-Maoist operation by DRG team in Bijapur district’s National Park area, an IED blast occurred in the morning.

One DRG jawan, Dinesh Nag, was martyred, and three others were injured. The injured personnel are in stable condition and out of danger. They have received first aid and are being evacuated for further treatment.

Also Read: DPS Dwarka receives bomb threat; students and staff evacuated, search operations on

Earlier on August 14, the security forces neutralised two dreaded naxal cadres carrying a combined bounty of Rs 1.16 crore during a gun battle in Chhattisgarh's Mohla-Manpur-Ambagarh Chowki district.

Vijay Reddy, a member of the Dandkaranya Special Zonal Committee (DKSZC), who carried a bounty of Rs 90 lakh, and Lokesh Salame, Secretary of the Rajnandgaon-Kanker Border (RKB) division, with a reward of Rs 26 lakh on his head, were neutralised in a joint operation by the Chhattisgarh Police, District Reserve Guard (DRG), and the 27th Battalion of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) on August 13 in the state's insurgency-hit region.

The gun battle erupted during a coordinated anti-Naxal operation, the ITBP said in a statement. "Security forces had been tracking the movement of the duo in the dense forest belt when the exchange of fire broke out."

According to officials, the elimination of Reddy and Salame is considered a major blow to Naxal operations in the Dandkaranya region and along the Rajnandgaon-Kanker border. Weapons and other naxal-related materials were recovered from the site.

The slain ultras were on the hunt among leaders of the North Bastar region for the past two decades

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Natasa Stankovic CONFRONTS woman secretly trying to record her while stepping out with son Agastya, watch viral video
Natasa Stankovic CONFRONTS woman secretly trying to record her with her son
'999+ aura': Little Meghalaya boy rides horse to school as pet dog runs beside him in viral video
'999+ aura': Little Meghalaya boy rides horse to school as pet dog runs beside h
Police recover Padma Shree award and other 295 medals stolen from swimmer Bula Chowdhury's Hooghly home on Independence Day, thief arrested
Police recover Padma Shree award stolen from swimmer Bula Chowdhury's home
Sensex, Nifty rally in opening trade, investors add Rs 5 lakh crore in 5 minutes, know reasons behind the surge
Sensex, Nifty rally in opening trade, investors add Rs 5 lakh crore in 5 minutes
UK urges citizens to delete old emails and photos to save water, here's how it works
UK urges citizens to delete their old emails and photos, here's why
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
From kangaroo jump to on-field fights: Relive the wildest India-Pakistan cricket rivalry moments
From kangaroo jump to on-field fights: Relive the wildest India-Pakistan cricket
From MS Dhoni to Moin Khan: Top 5 most successful captains in Asia Cup history
From MS Dhoni to Moin Khan: Top 5 most successful captains in Asia Cup history
On Janmashtami, revisit 5 Bollywood films reflecting Krishna and Radha’s divine love
5 Bollywood movies inspired by the eternal love of Krishna and Radha
Janmashtami 2025: 6 must-visit Lord Krishna temples in Delhi-NCR for divine blessings
6 must-visit Lord Krishna temples in Delhi-NCR for divine blessings
Lord's victory, Virat Kohli's century: India's most memorable Independence Day cricket matches
Lord's victory, Virat Kohli's century: India's most memorable Independence Day
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE