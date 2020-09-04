Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel writes to Home Minister Amit Shah, urges support for Naxal-free Bastar plan

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel has written a letter to Union Home Minister Amit Shah seeking the Centre’s cooperation in better implementation of the state government’s action plan regarding the eradication of Naxals from the region. In his letter, CM Bhupesh Baghel said that the state government has adopted a three-dimensional programme – Trust-Development-Security and has been making all possible efforts to win the trust of the people of Naxal affected regions and taking forward the development work to create a safe environment. He said that the efforts have shown positive results.

Bhupesh Baghel said that the Union Home Ministry had allocated 7 additional CRPF battalions for Chhattisgarh in 2018. It was decided to deploy these forces in the worst-affected Naxal hit south Bastar district of Sukma and Bijapur for the effective implementation of anti-Naxal activities and developmental projects. In the selected locations, the amount has been disbursed for setting up of battalion headquarters and work has also been completed at most of the locations.

He said that it has been learned that 10 CRPF battalions have been removed from Jammu and Kashmir. In this case, providing the 7 allocated battalions to Chhattisgarh immediately will help in the effective implementation of the anti-Naxal movement.

Chhattisgarh CM urged that starting a special recruitment rally by the army, navy, and air force for youths of Bastar will be a positive initiative towards giving them opportunities of employment as well as a chance to serve the nation. This will also, improve the living standard of the people of Bastar and connect them with the mainstream.

Baghel has said that 1028 mobile towers were sanctioned for increasing the telecom facility in Naxal-affected districts, for which locations have been selected and sent to the Ministry of Home Affairs. The towers should be established soon, which could benefit the common people as well as the security forces. Along with this, the Chief Minister has also requested in the letter to organize a special recruitment rally by the army for the youth of Bastar.

CG CM Baghel demanded the formation of an additional Bastaria battalion of the Central Armed Police Forces. With this, the local youths can get employment as well as the state can get better results on the Naxal front.

Along with this, the Chief Minister has urged to consider the construction of roads with pre-fabricated technology, bridge culvert, and advanced technology in the Bastar division, so that construction work can be done with high quality in a short time.

Bhupesh Baghel expressed hope in the letter that on getting cooperation from the Center, the government will get a decisive edge in the direction of freeing Chhattisgarh state from the Naxal problem.