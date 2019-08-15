Headlines

HomeIndia

India

Chhattisgarh CM Baghel announces hike in quota for SCs, OBCs; total reservation in state now 72%

Baghel made the announcement at an Independence Day function in Raipur.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Aug 15, 2019, 09:45 PM IST

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Thursday announced an increase in the quota for Other Backward Classes (OBCs) and Scheduled Castes (SCs) in government jobs and education in the state. 

Baghel made the announcement at an Independence Day function in Raipur. There have been demands from these communities to raise the quota in proportion to their population in the state. 

Addressing the people at the Police Parade Ground after tricolour hoisting, he said it was the government's duty to protect the constitutional rights of STs, SCs and OBCs have been raising the quota issue in a peaceful manner.

"Today I announce that now 27% reservation will be provided to the Other Backward Classes (OBCs), 13% to the Scheduled Castes (SCs) and 32% to the Scheduled Tribes (STs)," he said.

Earlier on Sunday, Baghel had promised that SCs will be provided reservation in proportion to their population in Chhattisgarh.

Currently, the OBCs, SCs and STs get 12%, 14% and 32% reservation in educational institutions and government jobs in the state.

The Chief Minister also announced an elephant reserve, to be developed in Lemru forest area of Korba district.

"The state has witnessed loss of life and property due to the movement of elephants. One of the key reasons for the menace is that elephants are facing threats to their habitat. In view of this, we will set up the 'Lemru Elephant Reserve'," he said.

Baghel said the elephant reserve will be the "first of its kind in the world".

