Chhattisgarh: At least six dead, 3 injured after ITBP jawan opens fire at colleagues

At least six Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) personnel have died and three are injured after a jawan open fired at his own colleagues following a dispute among themselves in Chattisgarh's Narayanpur district on Wednesday.

The incident took place at the Kadenar camp of ITBP's 45th battalion, where the jawan shot himself after killing others.

Chattisgarh police and Central Reserve Police Force have been called upon to investigate the matter.

The injured soldiers will be transported to Raipur via a helicopter.

(More details are awaited)