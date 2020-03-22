Chhattisgarh: At least 17 security personnel killed in an encounter with naxals in Sukma

As many as 17 security personnel were killed in an encounter in the Sukma district in Chhattisgarh.

"They were missing and security forces were trying to locate them after an encounter with Naxals," Chhattisgarh police said.

Earlier, media outlets reported that the policemen were injured, and 17 personnel went missing after an encounter that took place on Saturday near Korajguda hills in Chintagufa- Burkapal area when a joint team of security forces was out on an operation to clear out Naxals in the area. Following the incident, the security forces launched a search operation in the area, considered to be a Maoist stronghold.

"Reinforcement was sent to the area on Sunday morning to assist the searching team." a news agency quoted a police official as saying.

The police stated that nearly 600 personnel of the police's District Reserve Guard (DRG), Special Task Force and CoBRA (Commando Battalion for Resolute Action) launched an operation based on the input that Ultras were present in the near Elmagunda on Saturday. However, when one of the teams was patrolling the Korajguda hills near Elmagunda, it was ambushed by a team of 250 Ultras which led to a gun battle.