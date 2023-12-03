Chhattisgarh Assembly Election Results 2023 LIVE UPDATES: Will Congress' Bhupesh Baghel become third-time CM?

The elections for the 90-seat state assembly were held in two phases, with the first phase taking place on November 7 and the second phase on November 17.

The elections for the 90-seat state assembly were held in two phases, with the first phase taking place on November 7 and the second phase on November 17. The rivalry between Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will be seen in Chhattisgarh's election contest.

LIVE UPDATES:

-Congress ahead in 24 seats, BJP ahead in 18 seats.



-The counting of votes begins.

-Preparations underway at the counting centre in Raipur where the counting of votes for the Assembly Elections will begin shortly. Counting of votes today in the 90-member Chhattisgarh Assembly, BJP leader & former CM Raman Singh says, "BJP will make government with clear majority in the state. We will 42-55 seats in the state."

#WATCH | Chhattisgarh: Preparations underway at the counting centre in Raipur where the counting of votes for the Assembly Elections will begin shortly. pic.twitter.com/nBI8Nkt13f — ANI (@ANI) December 3, 2023