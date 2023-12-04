Chhattisgarh Assembly Election Results 2023: What went wrong for Congress?

In an unexpected election outcome, the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) has reclaimed power in Chhattisgarh, crossing the majority mark with over 50 seats, contrary to exit polls that favoured the Congress.

In a shocking twist, the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) reclaimed power in Chhattisgarh assembly elections by clinching 54 seats and halting Congress at 35, thus, disproving all exit polls that had anticipated an easy victory for the Congress in the state. With such a whopping majority, the BJP dethroned Congress, which came to power in

2018 after defeating the 15-year-old BJP government led by Raman Singh.

Here are the key reasons that went against Congress in Chhattisgarh.

Mahadev app controversy

The Mahadev app controversy negatively impacted Congress’ prospects in the state. The Enforcement Directorate stated in November that it recorded a statement which alleged that the promoters of the Mahadev betting app paid Rs 508 crore to Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, and called it a "subject matter of investigation".

Quota Politics

The Congress accused the BJP-led central government of obstructing the approval of legislation passed by the state assembly to lift the reservation ceiling to 76 per cent. Despite the move being considered beneficial to the Congress, the BJP's actions ultimately hindered the Congress's winning prospects.

Corruption

The BJP accused the Congress of corruption in job recruitment for 2021-22, specifically in the Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC). The party stated that the government favoured the relatives and close associates of politicians, bureaucrats, and businessmen.

BJP Vice President Raman Singh wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to conduct a CBI investigation into the alleged CGPSC selection scam. Further, the BJP released a 104-page "chargesheet" against the Congress, alleging immense corruption, nepotism, and scams under the state government.

Lack of Infrastructure development

With the Congress government focusing on farmers’ welfare and the social sector, infrastructure development has been a major challenge in the last five years. The lack of development of roads and other infrastructure could be another reason that went against Congress in urban areas. The BJP also accused the Congress government of their ignorance of the pathetic state of roads in the state, and claimed that the Congress diverted funds meant for public welfare.

The tribal factor

Long-standing dispute between tribals and converted Christians, as well as discontent over policy changes, immensely challenged Congress in the Bastar Belt. Congress's failure to resolve crucial tribal issues, such as the protection of "Jal, Jungle, and Jameen" (Water, Forest, and Land), and lack of proper implementation of the Panchayat Extension in Scheduled Areas (PESA) Act, was another factor for loss.