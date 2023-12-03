Chhattisgarh Assembly Election Rajnandgaon Result 2023 Live Updates: Will BJP's Dr Raman Singh win for 4th time?

This is a crucial election for Dr Singh as he intends to make a comeback as the Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh.

The high-stake Rajnandgaon constituency in Chhattisgarh will witness a contest between former Chief Minister Raman Singh and Congress leader Girish Dewangan. This is a crucial election for Dr Singh as he intends to make a comeback as the Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh.

अंधेरा छँट गया है, सूरज निकल चुका है, कमल खिलने जा रहा है।



सभी कार्यकर्ता साथी इस काउंटिंग की प्रक्रिया से जुड़े रहें क्योंकि बहुत जल्द #भाजपा_आवत_हे — Dr Raman Singh (@drramansingh) December 3, 2023

Rajnandgaon constituency is Dr Raman Singh’s stronghold as he has been elected from the constituency for three consecutive terms. In the 2018 Chhattisgarh elections, Dr Raman Singh won from the constituency after he secured 80,589 votes and a vote percentage of 51.7 per cent. Dr Singh got 86,797 votes and a vote percentage of 58.4 per cent in 2013.