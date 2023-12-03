Chhattisgarh Assembly Election Patan Result 2023 Live: Congress’ Bhupesh Baghel v/s his nephew BJP’s Vijay Baghel

The highest VIP seat in the Chhattisgarh Assembly Elections 2023 is in the Durg district, known as Patan. Chhattisgarh's Chief Minister, Bhupesh Baghel, is also a legislator from this constituency.

The highest VIP seat in Chhattisgarh Assembly Elections 2023 is in the Durg district, known as Patan. Chhattisgarh's Chief Minister, also called 'Kaka', Bhupesh Baghel, is also a legislator from this constituency. In a bid to challenge CM Baghel here, the BJP has strategically pitched his nephew, who is currently a Member of Parliament from Durg and had previously defeated Baghel in the 2008 elections.

While in the assembly election Result 2018, Bhupesh Baghel secured a thumping victory in Patan with 84,352 votes. His BJP competitor, Motilal Sahu, garnered 56,875 votes, losing by a margin of 27,477 votes. Following this, Bhupesh Baghel became the third Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh.

While in the 2013 Patan elections, CM Bhupesh Baghel won from here.