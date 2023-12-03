Chhattisgarh Assembly Election Kondagaon Results 2023 LIVE: BJP takes lead

Kondagaon is an Assembly constituency located in the South region of Chhattisgarh state. The Kondagaon legislative assembly constituency went to polls on November 7 in the first phase.

This seat has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 4.61% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 66.98%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission of 2008.

In the 2023 Chhattisgarh Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,88,611 eligible voters in the constituency, of which 91,091 were male and 97,518 female.

In the 2018 Chhattisgarh Assembly elections, Mohan Markam of Congress won this seat defeating Lata Usendi of BJP by 1,796 votes, which was 1.3% of the total votes cast for the seat. INC had a vote share of 44.6% in 2018 in this seat.

LIVE UPDATES:

BJP’s Lata Usendi is currently leading against Mohan Markam of Congress.