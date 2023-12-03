Chhattisgarh Assembly Election Kharsia Results 2023 LIVE: Congress’ Education Minister Umesh Patel leads with 2000 votes

In the 2018 Chhattisgarh Assembly elections, Umesh Patel of INC won this seat BY defeating Op Choudhary of BJP by a margin of 16,967, which was 9.53% of the total votes for the seat. While INC got 52.92% votes.

Kharsia is an Assembly seat in the North region and Raigarh district of Chhattisgarh. Kharsia is part of Raigarh (Scheduled Tribe) Lok Sabha (Parliamentary) constituency. It has been categorised as a general and rural constituency.

Kharsia Assembly constituency has Scheduled Caste population of 12.4% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 27.97%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission of 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 73.26%.

In the 2018 Chhattisgarh Assembly elections, Umesh Patel of INC won this seat BY defeating Op Choudhary of BJP by a margin of 16,967, which was 9.53% of the total votes for the seat. INC got 52.92% votes in 2018 in this seat. Patel is the minister of Higher Education of Chhattisgarh and skill development, science and technology, sports and youth development.

Congress’ Umesh Patel is currently leading from here with 2,000 votes against BJP’s Mahesh Sahu.