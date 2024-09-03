Twitter
'Rohit is much more…': R Ashwin reveals how Team India Skipper is different from Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni

Rohit Shetty clears the air on reports of Singham Again release getting postponed; hints at cameo: 'Iss Diwali...'

Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train update: Crucial section of project to be built soon, will reduce travel time, improve...

T-Series banned from using 'Aashiqui' title by the Delhi High Court after Mukesh Bhatt's complaint

Over 200 residents at Noida's Supertech Eco Village fall sick after..., know what exactly happened

India

Chhattisgarh: 9 Naxals killed in encounter with forces, automatic weapons recovered

All security force personnel involved in the operation are said to be safe. Search operations are continuing in the area. A detailed report will be released after the completion of the operation.

Srishty Choudhury

Updated : Sep 03, 2024, 02:02 PM IST

Police Sources have confirmed the killing of 9 naxals during an encounter operation in the forest at the Dantewada-Bijapur border in Chhattisgarh on Tuesday. The Police say automatic weapons were recovered from the Naxals.

Dantewada SP Gaurav Rai said large numbers of SLR rifles, .303 Rifles and .315 Bore rifles were recovered from the Naxals. All security force personnel involved in the operation are said to be safe. Search operations are continuing in the area. A detailed report will be released after the completion of the operation.

Earlier today, a joint police team went on a search operation after receiving information about the presence of Maoists from West Bastar Division in the border area of Dantewada and Bijapur districts. The encounter between the police forces and the Naxals started 10:30 am on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, on August 29, three women Naxalites were killed in an encounter with the security forces in the dense forests of Abujhmad in Narayanpur last week. They were identified as members of the
North Bastar Division Committee and the PLGA Company number 5.

A joint team of the District Reserve Guard (DRG), Special Task Force (STF), and the Border Security Force had engaged in the operation. As per information received from officials, a huge quantity of weapons including a 303 rifle and 315 bore guns and Naxal material were recovered from the spot.

On August 24, Union Home Minister assured that the government will be able to free the country from Naxalism by March 2026.

Shah was taking part in an inter-state coordination meeting with Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai, Chief Secretaries and Director Generals of Police of Chhattisgarh and neighbouring states over the left-wing extremism in the area. Union Home Minister assessed both the measures taken against Naxal insurgency and the advancement of infrastructure projects in regions known as Red corridors within nine states troubled by Left Wing Extremism (LWE).

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI)

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
