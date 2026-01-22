Chhattisgarh: 7 workers killed, several injured in deadly blast at Baloda Bazar's steel plant, rescue operations underway

At least seven workers were charred to death and several others sustained serious injuries following a powerful explosion at a steel plant in Chhattisgarh’s Baloda Bazar district, triggering panic and raising fresh questions over industrial safety standards in the state. The incident occurred at an operational unit on the outskirts of Baloda Bazar, where routine work was underway at the time of the blast.

Local authorities said the impact of the explosion was severe, with flames and thick smoke engulfing parts of the facility within minutes. Emergency services rushed to the site soon after the incident was reported, launching rescue and firefighting operations amid hazardous conditions.

(This is a developing story)