Chhattisgarh: 32-year-old health worker raped by 17-year-old boy in clinic

Rape (File)

A 17-year-old boy raped a 32-year-old health worker inside her clinic in Chhattisgarh's Manendragarh-Chirmiri-Bharatpur (MCB) district.

Police have apprehended the accused and two of his associates. Another person is absconding.

The incident took place on Friday afternoon but the woman reported it to the police on Saturday.

The health worker was at her workplace in Chhipchhip village panchayat when the accused barged into the center and raped her on knifepoint. Three of his associates were also present at the crime spot.

They also filmed the crime.