Chhattisgarh: 30 naxals killed in encounter with police along Dantewada border

A huge amount of automatic weapons recovered. All security personnel are safe.

At least 30 naxals killed so far in the encounter with Police in ​​the Maad area on the Narayanpur-Dantewada border. A huge amount of automatic weapons were recovered. A search operation is underway.

The gunfight broke out at around 1 pm in the forest between Thulthuli and Nendur villages in Abhujmaad on the Narayanpur-Dantewada inter-district border, when a joint team of security personnel was out on anti-Naxal operation, Inspector General of Police (Bastar Range) Sundarraj P told PTI over the phone.

A cache of weapons, including an AK-47 rifle and one SLR (self-loading rifle), were also recovered from the encounter spot, he said. After the latest encounter, 185 Maoists have been gunned down by security forces in separate gun battles in the Bastar region comprising seven districts, including Dantewada and Narayanpur, so far this year, police said. On April 16, as many as 29 Naxalites, including some higher-ranking cadres, were killed in an encounter with security personnel in Kanker district.

(With inputs from PTI