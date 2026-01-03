FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Chhattisgarh: 14 maoists killed in twin Bastar encounter in anti-naxal operations, automatic weapons recovered

During an anti-Naxal operation in the Bastar range, security forces recovered the bodies of 14 Maoists. Of these, two were from Bijapur district and 12 from Sukma district.

ANI

Updated : Jan 03, 2026, 01:42 PM IST

Chhattisgarh: 14 maoists killed in twin Bastar encounter in anti-naxal operations, automatic weapons recovered
At least 14 Naxals have been killed in two separate encounters with security forces in Chhattisgarh here on Saturday, an official said.

During an anti-Naxal operation in the Bastar range, security forces recovered the bodies of 14 Maoists. Of these, two were from Bijapur district and 12 from Sukma district.

The search operation was launched after concrete intelligence about the presence of armed Maoists in the southern parts of Bastar. Teams of the District Reserve Guard (DRG) were deployed in the region. Intermittent encounters between the DRG and Maoists have been ongoing since around 5:00 AM in Bijapur and 8:00 AM in Sukma.

A large cache of weapons was recovered from the encounter sites, including AK-47s, INSAS rifles, and SLR rifles.Earlier, two Maoists were killed in an encounter with the District Reserve Guard (DRG) in Bijapur of Chhattisgarh here on Saturday, an official said.

Security forces launched a search operation in the southern region of Bijapur district. A team of the District Reserve Guard (DRG) was deployed as part of the operation in the South Bastar region.

According to Bastar Range Inspector General of Police P. Sundarraj, intermittent exchanges of fire between the DRG personnel and Maoists have been ongoing since around 5.00 am. During the course of the search operation, the bodies of two Maoists were recovered from the encounter site.

Earlier, the Bastar Range in Chhattisgarh had a historic and decisive year in 2025, achieving significant progress across security, peace, welfare, and development, said the release.

Decisive anti-Maoist operations led to the dismantling of top Maoist leadership, large-scale recovery of weapons, and the secure surrender of senior cadres. These developments have laid a strong foundation for lasting peace in the region.

"The year 2025 has been a historic and decisive year marked by significant achievements on the fronts of security, peace, service, justice, and development. As a result of precise and timely intelligence-based anti-Maoist operations, effective area domination, and strong coordination among various security forces, decisive control over Naxalite activities has been established. The large-scale recovery of weapons, along with the surrender and successful rehabilitation of senior Maoist cadres, has laid a strong foundation for lasting peace in the region," said Inspector General of Police, Bastar Range, P Sundarraj.

The release stated that the strengthening of the security environment in 2025 has had a clear and positive impact on overall development and public welfare in the Bastar Range. Expansion of basic infrastructure such as roads, communication, healthcare, and education, along with the effective delivery of government welfare schemes to remote areas, has been ensured.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI)

