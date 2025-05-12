The death toll in Chhattisgarh's Saragaon accident has risen to 13 on Monday, Raipur SP Lal Ummed Singh said.

The death toll in Chhattisgarh's Saragaon accident has risen to 13 on Monday, Raipur SP Lal Ummed Singh said.

"... Some people from the village Chataud had gone to Bana Banarasi to participate in the Chatthi program. They were returning after the program was over... During this, an accident happened near Raipur-Balodabazar road... A total of 13 people have died... 12 other people have been injured... All have been sent to the hospital for immediate treatment," SP Lal Ummed Singh told ANI.

A truck full of people collided with a trailer near Saragaon on Raipur-Balodabazar Road in Chhattisgarh.

Several people were also injured in the incident and immediately rushed to Dr B.R. Ambedkar Memorial Hospital, Raipur.

Further details awaited.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI)