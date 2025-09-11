Chhattisgarh: 10 naxals, including CC member Manoj, killed in encounter in Gariaband district

Earlier today, as many as 16 Maoists surrendered in Narayanpur district.

At least 10 naxals, including CC member Manoj alias Modem Balkrishna, have been killed in an exchange of fire between Security Forces and naxals at Bhaludiigi hill, PS Mainpur, in Chhattisgarh's Gariaband district. The gunfight broke out in the forest under Mainpur police station limits when security personnel were out on an anti-Naxalite operation, Raipur Range Inspector General of Police Amresh Mishra told PTI.

"Personnel belonging to Special Task Force (STF), CoBRA (Commando Battalion for Resolute Action - an elite unit of CRPF) and other state police units are involved in the operation. Intermittent exchange of fire is still underway. As per the inputs received from the ground, at least eight Naxalites have been gunned down," the IGP said. Further details are awaited.

