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Chhattisgarh: 1 killed,17 injured as ropeway collapses at Khallari Mata Temple amid Navratri crowds, probe underway

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Chhattisgarh: 1 killed,17 injured as ropeway collapses at Khallari Mata Temple amid Navratri crowds, probe underway

A ropeway cable snapped at Khallari Mata Temple during Navratri, killing one woman and injuring 17 pilgrims.

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Monica Singh

Updated : Mar 22, 2026, 06:20 PM IST

Chhattisgarh: 1 killed,17 injured as ropeway collapses at Khallari Mata Temple amid Navratri crowds, probe underway
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A tragic accident occurred at the Khallari Mata Temple in Chhattisgarh’s Mahasamund district on Sunday, resulting in the death of one woman and injuries to 17 others. The mishap took place during the busy Navratri festival when devotees were flocking to the hilltop shrine.

Ropeway Cable Snaps Midway

The temple, situated approximately 3,000 feet above ground, is accessible via a ropeway that was heavily used by pilgrims on Sunday morning. Reports indicate that the cable snapped midway, causing several cabins to fall. Eyewitnesses recounted chaotic scenes as people panicked and scrambled for safety after the sudden failure of the transport system.

The hill shrine is a popular tourist and religious destination, attracting large crowds, particularly during Navratri, when the daily number of visitors increases significantly.

Casualties and Medical Assistance

Authorities confirmed that 17 people sustained injuries in the accident, with one woman succumbing to her injuries. Five of the injured were referred to hospitals in Raipur for advanced medical care, with at least one reported to be in critical condition. The remaining injured received primary treatment at local facilities and were discharged after stabilisation.

Emergency responders and local authorities quickly rushed to the site to assist pilgrims and carry out rescue operations. Eyewitnesses praised the prompt action of the rescue teams amid the chaotic situation.

Safety and Maintenance Under Review

The cause of the ropeway failure remains under investigation. Officials have raised concerns about safety protocols and maintenance practices, particularly given the high footfall during festival periods.

The ongoing probe aims to determine whether technical faults or human negligence contributed to the cable snap. Authorities assured the public that the investigation will be thorough, focusing on ensuring that such incidents do not recur in the future.

Authorities Urge Caution

Officials have appealed to pilgrims to exercise caution while using the ropeway and urged management authorities to adhere strictly to safety standards. The incident has reignited debates over infrastructure safety at religious sites, emphasising the need for stringent checks and regular maintenance, especially during peak pilgrimage seasons.

The accident at Khallari Mata Temple serves as a grim reminder of the risks associated with poorly maintained transport systems in crowded religious sites, and it has prompted renewed calls for stricter enforcement of safety measures.

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