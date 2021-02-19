Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti 2021: PM Modi, Yogi Adityanath, others extend greetings

People all over the country are celebrating the birth anniversary of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj today (February 19). The day marks the 391st birth anniversary of the most popular Maratha king, Shivaji. The day is celebrated with enthusiasm, especially by the people in Maharashtra.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter to extend his wishes. "I pay my respects to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, the immortal son of Mother Bharati, on his birth anniversary. The saga of his indomitable courage, amazing valor and extraordinary intelligence will continue to inspire the countrymen for ages. Jai Shivaji!," he tweeted in Hindi.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also took to Twitter to pay respect to the Maratha warrior.

राष्ट्रीयता के जीवंत प्रतीक छत्रपति शिवाजी महाराज ने अपनी अद्वितीय बुद्धिमता, अद्भुत साहस व उत्कृष्ट प्रशासनिक कौशल से सुशासन की स्थापना की। अपनी दूरदर्शिता से उन्होंने एक मजबूत नौसेना बनाई व कई जन-कल्याणकारी नीतियों की भी शुरुआत की। ऐसे राष्ट्रगौरव को कोटि-कोटि वंदन। pic.twitter.com/6kf78TezQE — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) February 19, 2021

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also extended his greetings to Shivaji.

महान स्वतंत्रता संग्राम सेनानी, प्रख्यात चिंतक, अद्भुत शिक्षाविद, प्रखर राष्ट्रभक्त, व्यक्तिगत व सामाजिक जीवन में शुचिता, सादगी व सरलता की प्रतिमूर्ति आचार्य नरेंद्र देव जी को उनकी पुण्यतिथि पर भावभीनी श्रद्धांजलि। — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) February 19, 2021

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari extended wishes on the birth anniversary of Shivaji.

Several other BJP leaders and prominent personalities extended their greetings on this day. Former Indian cricketer Virendra Sehwag also greeted the people and wrote on Twitter, “History tells us that powerful people come from powerful places. History was wrong! Powerful people make places powerful" Tributes to the great Chhatrapati #ShivajiMaharaj on his Jayanti. Jai Maa Bhavani."

While Ajinkya Rahane wrote, "Paying my tributes to Shri Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj on his birth anniversary today. His courage and sacrifice will continue to inspire generations #ShivJayanti." To mark the anniversary of this great ruler, people participate in various cultural processions to honour him. Officials and offices remark on the legacy of Shivaji and conduct plays and dramas around his life. Shivaji is revered by many people, especially those who stay in Maharashtra.

The Shivaji Jayanti marks the anniversary of the leader who is considered one of the bravest rulers of India. The state of Maharashtra has declared it a public holiday in the state.

It was in 1674 that Shivaji became the emperor or the Chhatrapati of the Maratha Kingdom. He ran an advanced civil administration system and promoted the use of Marathi in his court.