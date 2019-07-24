Chhatisgarh: After 13 years, school in Naxal area reopens

Not very long ago, a school in Bheji, Sukma prospered with children where spirited mornings turned into lazy afternoons. However, with increasing insurgency as Salwa Judum made inroads across the district, a pall took over and the school had to be shut down as locals began fleeing the area. This was back in late 2005. In the 13 years since, it has laid barren, but recently, the school gates were once again thrown open for young minds.

Despite the past instances of rampant violence seen by Bheji and other areas in Chhatisgarh's Naxal-affected Sukma, the school was once again opened to children eager to enrich their lives through books and play.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by state minister Kawasi Lakhma who claimed that relentless efforts are being made to restore normalcy in areas which have had a violent past. The school in Bheji, he said, is one such shining example of how peace can be given a chance to flourish.

NEW BEGINNING School had previously been shut back in 2005 after the Salwa Judum Movement. The movement had seen many tribal youth being trained by the state government to take on the Naxals.

While the threat from Naxals remains omnipresent in Sukma, the reopening of schools, like the one in Bheji with its 55 students, previously shut gives more than just a glimmer of hope for peace to flourish.