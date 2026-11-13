Chhath Puja 2026: Govts announce 77 inter-state buses from Delhi to Bihar, check fare, timing, route and more

Delhi and Bihar have launched 77 subsidised buses from Anand Vihar to 5 Bihar divisions for Chhath Puja, with fares reduced by up to Rs 1,028.

Good news for Chhath travellers. Delhi and Bihar have launched 77 buses from Anand Vihar to make the journey home cheaper and easier. The buses will run to five divisions of Bihar ahead of Chhath Puja, when lakhs of people from Bihar and Purvanchal living in Delhi travel home for the festival. Delhi Transport Minister Pankaj Singh announced the service on Thursday. He said the government is committed to ensuring passengers can travel home safely and affordably.

77 buses to 5 divisions of Bihar

77 buses will travel from Anand Vihar to five divisions of Bihar under the new system. With 36 buses, Muzaffarpur will receive the most, followed by Patna (13), Purnea (12), Gaya Ji (10), and Darbhanga (6). Both AC and non-AC buses with seater and sleeper options will be offered, allowing passengers to select based on their comfort level and financial constraints.

Fares reduced by up to Rs 1,028

The government has announced subsidised festival fares to provide passengers with financial relief. Depending on the route and bus category, passengers will save between Rs 134 and Rs 1,028. The discount will apply to all four categories: non-AC seater, non-AC sleeper, AC seater and AC sleeper. According to officials, the move will not only benefit passengers but also boost revenue for the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC).

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Safe and green buses

Only BS-VI compliant CNG and electric buses with GPS tracking and emergency buttons will run on these routes. Under the 10-year MoU approved by both governments, tickets issued in either state will be accepted in both states, making festive travel safer and better connected.