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Chhath Puja 2026: Delhi traffic police issues advisory, check restrictions, diversions and more

In a post on X, Delhi Traffic Police said a large number of devotees are expected to visit various ponds and Yamuna ghats in these districts to offer prayers and perform religious rituals during the festival.

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Updated : Nov 13, 2026, 12:14 PM IST

Chhath Puja 2026: Delhi traffic police issues advisory, check restrictions, diversions and more
Image source: ANI
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Delhi Traffic Police has issued a traffic advisory ahead of Chhath Puja celebrations on November 15 and 16, announcing restrictions and diversions on several roads and stretches in East, North-East and Shahdara districts of the national capital.

In a post on X, Delhi Traffic Police said a large number of devotees are expected to visit various ponds and Yamuna ghats in these districts to offer prayers and perform religious rituals during the festival.

To ensure smooth traffic movement and public safety, restrictions and diversions will be implemented on several routes. Commuters have been advised to avoid Pusta Road from Shastri Park to Khajuri Chowk and vice versa, Nanaksar T-Point to Sonia Vihar Toll Tax, and the stretch from Shanti Van to Shamshan Ghat.

As alternative routes, commuters travelling towards North Delhi, Central Delhi, East Delhi and New Delhi have been advised to use the Delhi-Dehradun Expressway and GT Road.

Those travelling from Nanaksar T-Point towards Sonia Vihar can take the route via Khajuri Chowk, RTC Pusta Road, Sabhapur Village and Sonia Vihar Chauhan Patti. Residents can also use Road No. 66.Commuters have further been advised to take a diversion via the SDM Office U-turn and proceed towards the Delhi-Dehradun Expressway in accordance with traffic police instructions.

The traffic police have also identified designated parking locations for visitors attending the celebrations. These include Yamuna Khadar near DND, the open DDA Ground, the open ground at West Vinod Nagar in I.P. Extension, beside Khajuri Metro Station, Nanaksar Gurudwara Parking and vacant land near the Yamuna riverbank.

Other designated parking locations include the open ground near Gaushala at the Old Iron Bridge, Chhath Park in B1 and B2 blocks of Nand Nagri, Chhath Ghat at Mandoli Teela, Pusta Road NHAI Parking and the MCD parking near Sai Bhawan.

The advisory also identifies vacant Yamuna land beside the 2nd, 3.5 and 4.5 Pusta for residents of Sonia Vihar.

Delhi Traffic Police has urged commuters to avoid roadside parking and parking at restricted locations to ensure smooth traffic movement and emergency access.

"Motorists are requested to remain patient, follow traffic rules and cooperate with traffic personnel deployed in the area. Please follow diversion signs and traffic directions to avoid congestion," the advisory stated.Commuters have been advised to avoid affected routes as far as possible, use alternative routes, park only at designated locations and plan their journeys.

The four-day Hindu festival of Chhath Puja begins with Nahay Khay, the first ritual, during which devotees take a holy bath and prepare a traditional meal comprising Arwa rice, chana dal and lauki (bottle gourd). The ritual marks the auspicious beginning of the festival, which is dedicated to the worship of the Sun God. On the second day, known as Kharna, devotees observe a fast from sunrise to sunset, abstaining from food and water.

The fast is broken after sunset following prayers and offerings of traditional prasad, usually comprising jaggery-based kheer and roti. Thereafter, devotees observe a rigorous fast lasting approximately 36 hours without food or water.

On the third day, devotees gather at riverbanks and other water bodies to offer Arghya to the setting sun, a ritual known as Sandhya Arghya.

The festival concludes on the fourth day with Usha Arghya, when devotees offer prayers to the rising sun at dawn. The ritual is followed by Parana, marking the conclusion of the fast.

Dedicated to the worship of the Sun God, Surya, and Chhathi Maiya, the festival symbolises purity, devotion and gratitude, with devotees seeking blessings for the health, prosperity and well-being of their families.This year, Chhath Puja is beginning with Nahay Khay on November 13.

The festival will continue with Kharna on November 14, followed by Sandhya Arghya on November 15, when devotees will offer prayers to the setting Sun. The celebrations will conclude with Usha Arghya on November 16, as devotees offer prayers to the rising Sun.

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