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Chhath Puja 2026: Delhi govt to run over 50 volvo buses to Patna, Gaya, Muzaffarpur, check other routes

Delhi plans 50+ AC Volvo buses to 7 Bihar cities, including Patna, Gaya, and Muzaffarpur, before Chhath Puja, pending LG TS Sandhu's approval, under the DTC wet-lease model with BS-VI-compliant buses.

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Anshika Pandey

Updated : Oct 28, 2026, 07:07 PM IST

Chhath Puja 2026: Delhi govt to run over 50 volvo buses to Patna, Gaya, Muzaffarpur, check other routes
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Delhi may soon start direct luxury bus services to Bihar before Chhath Puja this year. The Transport Department plans to run over 50 AC buses to seven destinations in Bihar, subject to final approval from Lieutenant Governor TS Sandhu.

Proposal sent for approval

The proposal has been forwarded to the LG for final approval by the Delhi Transport Department. The government wants to start the services before Chhath, according to Delhi Transport Minister Pankaj Singh. An agreement for interstate operations has already been authorised by the governments of Delhi and Bihar.

"We have a target to launch these buses before the Chhath festival this year; these will be AC luxury buses, and initially we plan to roll out over 50 buses to seven locations in Bihar. We have sent the proposal for approval to Sandhu; hopefully it will be approved soon," the minister said on Wednesday.

Destinations and buses

The proposed network will link Delhi with key cities in Bihar, such as Patna, Gaya, and Muzaffarpur, among others, using 12-metre-long AC Volvo buses compliant with BS-VI standards. The initiative aims to enhance travel options for passengers during the Chhath festival, as electric buses are deemed impractical for long routes due to insufficient charging facilities.

Also read: Big Setback To CEC Gyanesh Kumar: Election Commission can't change Form 6, says Supreme Court

Operational model and wider expansion

The buses will operate under a wet-lease model, where a private operator runs them for the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC). This initiative aims to enhance connectivity and boost DTC revenue. Further details concerning fare, departure points, booking methods and frequency are pending. The Bihar plan is part of a broader inter-state expansion that includes services to various destinations such as Rishikesh, Haridwar and Amritsar.

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