Chhath Puja 2025: RBI declares bank holiday in Bihar, Jharkhand, and these states; check dates

IND vs AUS 3rd ODI: Shubman Gill nears unwanted record as India face whitewash threat in Sydney
Fire erupts in Amritsar-Saharsa Janseva Express coach near Sonbarsa Kachahri station in Bihar, one passenger suffers burn injury, cause of blaze was...
Piyush Pandey death: Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Hansal Mehta, Smriti Irani pay emotional tributes to legendary adman
DMart’s Radhakishan Damani backs Lenskart with Rs 90 crore investment ahead of IPO Launch
Sydney love for Virat Kohli! Fans mob star batter for selfies ahead of IND vs AUS 3rd ODI - Watch
Days after border clash, Afghanistan to construct dam over Kunar River to stop water flow into Pakistan
Viral video shows woman threatening YouTuber on Air India flight over language row: 'Speak Marathi in Mumbai...'
Who is Ranveer Allahbadia's new girlfriend Juhi Bhatt? Influencer from Dehradun, his ex Nikki Sharma says 'he will never...'
Varun Dhawan praises fan’s viral Bijuria dance video with his dad, says ‘he’s better’
Asia Cup trophy drama continues, Mohsin Naqvi relocates it from ACC headquarters to different location in...,
INDIA
The Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) holiday calendar states that banks in Bihar and Jharkhand will remain closed for two consecutive days next week, October 27 and 28, 2025 to mark Chhath Puja.
Chhath Puja 2025 Bank Holiday: Chhath Puja is one of the most sacred and popular festivals in regions like Bihar, Jharkhand, and eastern Uttar Pradesh. As the popular Hindu festival is celebrated over four days, banks will be closed for specific days during this period. According to the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) holiday calendar, banks in Bihar and Jharkhand will remain closed for two consecutive days next week, October 27 and 28, 2025 to mark Chhath Puja.
With these two days, bank officials will get an extended weekend holidays on October 25 and 26.
However, in West Bengal, banks will remain closed only on October 27 (Monday), but in other states, banking services will operate like regular days. As the festival of Chhath is state-specific, the RBI's regional offices has declared such holidays according to local observances
Chhath Puja, one of the most important Hindu festivals, is celebrated with devotion and strict rituals over four days. The second day of Chhath Puja, known as Kharna or Lohanda, falls on Sunday, October 26, 2025. This day is observed with fasting, devotion, and preparation of special offerings for Surya Dev (Sun God) and Chhathi Maiya. Closely following the Diwali holidays, this sacred festival dedicated to Surya Dev (the Sun God) and Chhathi Maiya is deeply rooted in devotion, purity, and gratitude. Celebrated primarily in Bihar, the festival’s fervour has now spread widely across Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, and many other regions of India.