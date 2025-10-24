FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Chhath Puja 2025: RBI declares bank holiday in Bihar, Jharkhand, and these states; check dates

The Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) holiday calendar states that banks in Bihar and Jharkhand will remain closed for two consecutive days next week, October 27 and 28, 2025 to mark Chhath Puja.

Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Oct 24, 2025, 10:02 PM IST

Chhath Puja 2025 Bank Holiday: Chhath Puja is one of the most sacred and popular festivals in regions like Bihar, Jharkhand, and eastern Uttar Pradesh. As the popular Hindu festival is celebrated over four days, banks will be closed for specific days during this period. According to the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) holiday calendar, banks in Bihar and Jharkhand will remain closed for two consecutive days next week, October 27 and 28, 2025 to mark Chhath Puja. 

With these two days, bank officials will get an extended weekend holidays on October 25 and 26. 

However, in West Bengal, banks will remain closed only on October 27 (Monday), but in other states, banking services will operate like regular days. As the festival of Chhath is state-specific, the RBI's regional offices has declared such holidays according to local observances

Chhath Puja, one of the most important Hindu festivals, is celebrated with devotion and strict rituals over four days. The second day of Chhath Puja, known as Kharna or Lohanda, falls on Sunday, October 26, 2025. This day is observed with fasting, devotion, and preparation of special offerings for Surya Dev (Sun God) and Chhathi Maiya. Closely following the Diwali holidays, this sacred festival dedicated to Surya Dev (the Sun God) and Chhathi Maiya is deeply rooted in devotion, purity, and gratitude. Celebrated primarily in Bihar, the festival’s fervour has now spread widely across Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, and many other regions of India.

