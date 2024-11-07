The closures are scheduled for November 7th and 8th in observance of the Chhath Puja rituals, followed by the weekend break on November 9th (Saturday) and November 10th (Sunday).

Banks in several states will remain closed for four consecutive days (November 7 to November 10) due to the occasion of Chhath Puja and the weekend. The closures are scheduled for November 7th and 8th in observance of the Chhath Puja rituals, followed by the weekend break on November 9th (Saturday) and November 10th (Sunday).

Holiday Schedule for Chhath Puja 2024

November 7 (Thursday): Banks will remain closed on the evening of Chhath Puja Arghya in Bihar, Delhi, Jharkhand, and West Bengal.

November 8 (Friday): Banks will remain closed for the Chhath Morning Arghya/Wangala Festival in Bihar, Jharkhand, and Meghalaya.

Other Bank Holidays

November 9 (Saturday): Banks will remain closed on the month's second Saturday.

November 10 (Sunday): Banks will remain closed due to the regular Sunday closure.

Complete List of Bank Holidays remaining in November 2024

November 7 (Thursday): Banks will be closed in states like West Bengal, Bihar, and Jharkhand for Chhath Puja (Evening Arghya).

November 8 (Friday): Banks will remain closed in Bihar, Jharkhand, and Meghalaya for Chhath Puja (Morning Arghya) and the Wangala Festival.

November 9 (Saturday): Banks will be closed across the country due to the second Saturday of the month.

November 10 (Sunday): Banks will remain closed nationwide for the regular Sunday closure.

November 12 (Thursday): Banks will be closed in Uttarakhand, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Chandigarh, Hyderabad-Telangana, Arunachal Pradesh, Rajasthan, Jammu, Uttar Pradesh, Nagaland, Bengal, New Delhi, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Himachal Pradesh, and Srinagar for Igas-Baghwal festival.

November 15 (Friday): Banks will remain closed in several states including Mizoram, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Chandigarh, Uttarakhand, Hyderabad-Telangana, Arunachal Pradesh, Rajasthan, Jammu, Uttar Pradesh, Nagaland, Bengal, New Delhi, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Himachal Pradesh, and Srinagar for Guru Nanak Jayanti, Kartik Purnima, and Rahas Purnima.

November 17 (Sunday): Banks will be closed nationwide for the regular Sunday closure.

November 18 (Monday): Banks will remain closed in Karnataka for Kanakadasa Jayanti.

November 23 (Saturday): Banks will be closed in Meghalaya for Seng Kutsnem and nationwide for the fourth Saturday of the month.

November 24 (Sunday): Banks will remain closed across the country for the regular Sunday closure.

