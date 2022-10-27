Chhath Puja 2022: Patna District Magistrate releases list of 14 places as dangerous for celebration

The four-day-long festivities of Chhath Puja 2022 are all set to begin soon. The arrangements are being done all across the country so that people can celebrate the festivals with fervour. Keeping in mind the huge number of people that will be arriving at ghats for puja rituals, the Patna district administration has released a list of ghats that have been declared dangerous.
The unstable water levels in the river Ganga due to heavy rains and the sand deposit have led the district administration to release a list of dangerous ghats to avoid any incidents.
Patna District Magistrate Chandrashekhar Singh has declared close to 14 places as dangerous for the celebration of Chhath Puja.
Check out the full list here
Nariyal Ghat
JP Setu East Ghat
Bans Ghat
Collectariat Ghat
Mahendru Ghat
TN Bannerjee Ghat
Anta Ghat
Adalat Ghat
Mishri Ghat
Tedhi Ghat
Gaderiya Ghat
Nuruddinganj Ghat
Bharharwa Ghat
Maharaja Ghat
Kantahi Ghat
Guru Gobind Singh College Ghat
Kilaghat
District Magistrate Chandrashekhar Singh also assured that the administration will be offering its best services for the successful completion of the festival. It is important to note that some places might get removed from the above list when water recedes and it is safe for people to worship.