Chhath Puja 2022: NGT bans immersion of offerings in Delhi's Yamuna ghat

Devotees will gather at the ITO Ghat on the Yamuna River on the third day of Chhath Puja 2022 to worship to the setting and rising sun, respectively, during the Arghya and Usha Arghya ceremonies.

Due to regulations set out by the National Green Tribunal (NGT), no sacrifices may be thrown into the Yamuna River during the celebrations. The Delhi Jal Board sprayed chemicals into the Yamuna to prevent more foaming as a courtesy to the pilgrims.

It is common practise for northern Indians to celebrate the festival of Chhath Puja on the banks of a river. In preparation for this event, DJB officials sprayed chemicals on the ground close to Kalindi Kunj in an effort to eradicate the toxic foam that forms due to the abundance of pollutants in the river.

A sacred bath is a vital aspect of the Chhath puja ceremonies. During Chhath Puja, worshippers from Delhi, Noida, and Ghaziabad go to the Yamuna River to wash away their sins and ask the Sun God for his blessings on their lives.

Devotees observe a fast and worship Chhathi Maiya to show their appreciation to the Sun God for making it possible for life to exist on Earth. According to Vedic tradition, Surya is honoured just once, during Chhath (the Sun God).

In India and Nepal, the states of Bihar and Jharkhand as well as the eastern part of Uttar Pradesh are particularly enthusiastic in commemorating this ancient Hindu Vedic festival.

The Vrattis do Chhath Puja so that they might become more mentally and spiritually pure. Several illnesses and injuries are said to be healed by exposure to sunshine. A plunge in the holy river might also help with your health. The highest level of ceremonial purity is required during the event.

The Dusri Arghya offered to the Sun at dawn on the last day of Chhath is called Usha Arghya. After offering Arghya to the Sun, the fasting period of 36 hours is over.

