Chhath Puja 2022: Indian Railways to run 124 special trains for UP, Bihar, check full list here

Chhath Puja 2022: Indian Railways to run 124 special trains for UP, Bihar (file photo)

As soon as the festival of Diwali is over, the preparations for Chhath Puja have started. This festival is celebrated with great pomp in Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Jharkhand. To make the journey hassle-free for people, Indian Railways has decided to run as many as 124 special trains for passengers going to Uttar Pradesh and Bihar on the occasion of Chhath Puja.

Earlier, the Indian Railways had recently announced that it would run 211 special trains till Chhath Puja this year for the convenience of travellers.

Check list of Chhath Puja special trains passing through different stations of UP and Bihar.

09012 Malda Town – Mumbai Central Superfast special train will leave Malda Town at 05 am on October 26 and November 02. It is expected to reach Mumbai Central at 05.05 hrs on Friday leaving Muzaffarpur at 2 pm.

04033 Bhagalpur – Delhi Puja Special will leave Bhagalpur at 09.45 hrs on 26.10.2022 and arrive in Delhi at 06.45 hrs on October 27.

04680 Amritsar – Katihar Puja Special will leave Amritsar at 08.10 hrs on 27.10.2022 and arrive at Katihar at 16.30 hrs the next day.

04679 Katihar – Amritsar Puja Special will leave Katihar at 20.00 hrs on 28.10.2022 and will reach Amritsar Junction at 04.30 hrs, the next day.

05978 Dibrugarh – Gorakhpur Chhath Special will leave Dibrugarh at 19.25 hrs on 27.10.2022 and will reach Gorakhpur at 07.30 hrs. It will stop at Samastipur at 23.30 hrs on Fridays and Hajipur at 01.35 hrs on Saturdays.

05777 GKP – New Jalpaiguri Chhath Special train will leave Gorakhpur at 17.00 hrs on 29.10.2022. It will stop at Hajipur at 21.10 hrs and will reach New Jalpaiguri at 09.30 hrs on 30.10.2022.

09011 Mumbai Central – Malda Town Superfast Special will leave Mumbai Central at 22.50 hrs on 30.10.2022. It will reach Muzaffarpur at 10.30 hrs on Tuesday and arrive at Malda Town at 18.45 hrs.

05778 New Jalpaiguri – Gorakhpur Chhath Special will leave New Jalpaiguri at 14.00 hrs on 31.10.2022. It will reach at Gorakhpur at 04.30 hrs, the next day, halting at Hajipur at 23.00 hrs.

Train No. 01032 Malda Town – Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Puja Special will leave Malda Town at 12.20 hrs on 26.10.2022 and arrive at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus at 03.50 hrs the next day.

03435 Malda Town – Anand Vihar Chhath Special will leave Malda Town at 09.05 hrs on 31.10.2022 & 07.11.2022, leaving Patna at 17.55 hrs and will reach Anand Vihar at 13.45 hrs on Tuesday.