Chhath Puja 2022: 2 special trains to run till end of this festive season; check dates, routes

The Northeast Frontier Railway has planned to run 2 sets of special trains to handle the increased demand for passenger space with Chhath Puja just around the corner, according to an official. The statement comes with the Bihar government asking the Railway Ministry to operate additional special trains so that visitors arriving for Chhath Puja celebrations can travel without difficulty. According to a formal statement released by the Chief Minister's Office, State Chief Secretary Amir Subhani spoke with senior officials of the Ministry of Railways on Tuesday and urged them to schedule more special trains from different cities across the nation to Bihar in order to ease the congestion before the festival.

Special trains: Date, timing and routes.

1. The Dibrugarh-Gorakhpur and New Jalpaiguri-Gorakhpur routes will be covered by the two special trains.

2. 20 coaches will be available on each train.

3. On October 27, at 7:25 p.m., one of the special trains will depart from Dibrugarh and reach Gorakhpur on October 29, in the morning.

4. On the opposite route, the train will leave Gorakhpur at 7:50 a.m. on November 1 and arrive in Dibrugarh, Assam, at 20:50 a.m. the next day.

5. The second special train will operate for a single journey, leaving Gorakhpur at 5 p.m. on October 29 and arriving in New Jalpaiguri, West Bengal, the next day.6

6. On October 31, at 2:00 p.m., the train will depart New Jalpaiguri in the opposite direction. It will arrive in Gorakhpur the next day.

In order to make travel easier for passengers, the Indian Railways has declared that 2,561 trips on 211 special trains will be made up till Chhath Puja this year. Azamgarh, Saharsa, Bhagalpur, Muzaffarpur, Firozpur, Patna, Katihar, and Amritsar are just a few of the key locations throughout the nation that will be connected by special trains.