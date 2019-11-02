Chhath Puja 2019: Wishes, quotes, messages to wish your loved ones on this auspicious festival

The Chhath Puja is celebrated on the sixth day of the Kartik month of the Hindu calendar which also happens to be the fourth day after Diwali.

Chhath Puja, a four-day-long festival, is celebrated across various states primarily in Bihar, Jharkhand and Uttar Pradesh.

The festivities began on October 31 and will conclude on Sunday after devotees offer 'arhgya' to the rising Sun and end their 36-hour long fast.

Today is the third day of the festival when the devotees perform 'pehla argha' or 'sandhya argha'. The devotees and their families go to the river bank and offer prasad to the Sun God during sunset and pray for happiness and prosperity.

Day one of the festival is called Nahai Khai, which begins with devotees taking the holy dip in Ganga River. On the next day, devotees observe a full-day fast which is completed in the evening after praying to the sun and the moon during sunset. The third day is called 'pehla argha' or 'sandhya argha'. The devotees and their families go to the river bank and offer prasad to the Sun God during sunset and pray for happiness and prosperity.

On the fourth and the last day, which is also is known as 'doosra argha', devotees offer their prayers to the Sun God on the river banks before the sunrise and conclude their fast and eat special prasad and delicacies made for the festival.

Here are some wishes and quotes to wish your loved ones on the occasion of Chhath Puja:

1. Mandir Ki Ghanti, Aarti Ki Thaali,

Nadi Ke Kinaare, Sooraj Ki Laali,

Zindagi Mein Aaye, Khushiyaan Nirali..

Happy Chhath Puja!

2. May this auspicious occasion bring you a lot of luck and prosperity! Happy Chhath Puja!!!

3. May the positivity of Chhath Puja spread in your life and fill it with success and glory. Happy Chhath Puja!!

4. Brothers are our support system who are there for us all throughout our lives. Happy Chhath Puja!!

5. As we worship the Sun today, I pray the Sun in your life never sets. Have a sparkling Chhath.

6. On this Chhath puja, may Chhathi Maiya give you the courage of lion and strength of an elephant.Happy Chhath Puja.

7. “Jo bhi karta hai tan-man-dhan se Chhath ko yaad, ho jata hai uska Jeevan khushiyon se aabad.”

8. I thank the sun for bestowing the bounties of life on earth and fulfilling particular wishes. Happy Chhath!

9. Is Shubh Diwas par hum dharm ki adaharm pare vijay ki, khushiye manaye! Wishing you a happy Chhath Puja!!

10. 10. May this Chhath Puja mark the beginning of life, fortune and success for you! Happy Chhath Puja!!!