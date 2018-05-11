Chhagan Bhujbal meets NCP chief Sharad Pawar

A day after his discharge from hospital, senior NCP leader Chhagan Bhujbal today called on party president Sharad Pawar at the latter's residence in South Mumbai.

Bhujbal, who got bail last week after spending more than two years in jail in a money laundering case, was accompanied by his MLA-son Pankaj Bhujbal.

Talking to reporters later, the former Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister said politics was not discussed at the meeting.

"No politics was discussed. We spoke about my health.

Pawar enquired about my well-being and told me to look after myself," the 70-year-old NCP leader said.

Bhujbal, the OBC face of the NCP, a Maratha-dominated party, was in jail since March 2016 in the money laundering case and was granted bail on May 4 by the Bombay High Court which took into consideration his old age and deteriorating health.

He was admitted to the KEM Hospital in Parel after being granted bail and released from the Arthur Road Jail, where he was lodged under judicial custody.

Bhujbal is suffering from a pancreatic ailment for which he would require further treatment and surgery, his son Pankaj Bhujbal said yesterday.