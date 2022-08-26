Who will press final button leading to Noida Supertech twin tower's demolition? Know details about mega implosion

File Photo

All the necessary arrangements have been made by the Residents Welfare Association (RWA) to conduct the demolition of Supertech's twin 40-storey towers in its Emerald project in Noida scheduled on August 28. The demolition of the 103-metre-tall twin towers - Apex and Ceyanne will take place at 2:30 pm on August 28.

Notably, Mayur Mehta, Project Manager of Edifice Company, has revealed that instead of Joseph Brixman, Chetan Dutta, who is an Indian blaster, will press the final button for the blast.

Speaking about the same, Dutta said on Thursday that the mega implosion is going to be a "simple process".

READ | DNA Special: How Chinese loan app fraud led to tragic murder-suicide of Madhya Pradesh family

Explaining the details of the process that will raze the twin towers, he said, "It's a simple process; we generate current from the dynamo and then press the button which will ignite the detonators in all shock tubes within 9 seconds."

"We'll be almost 50-70m away from the building, there will be no danger and we are very much sure that the building will collapse in a proper way... blasting area is covered with four layers of iron mesh and two layers of blanket, so no rubble will fly past but dust may," he added.

READ | Sonali Phogat had no plan to visit Goa: Brother Rinku Dhaka sees controversy in hotel bookings

Supertech's illegal twin towers which are taller than Qutub Minar will become India's highest structures ever to be demolished in 9 seconds. Impact cushions have been designed to reduce vibration.

The demolition of the Apex (32 storeys) and Ceyanne (29 storeys) would leave behind approximately 35,000 cubic metres of debris that would take at least three months to be cleared.

The Supreme Court has given a go-ahead for demolishing the twin towers with explosives. The exercise was supposed to start on August 21 but the court accepted the Noida Authority's request and extended the date of the demolition to August 28. The twin towers are set to be razed over grave violations of building norms.