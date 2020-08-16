Chetan Chauhan's death prompts tributes, condolences from cricketers, politicos

Headlines

DNA Web Team

Updated: Aug 16, 2020, 07:57 PM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday expressed grief over the demise of former cricketer and politician Chetan Chauhan and termed him a diligent political leader.

He also said that Chauhan effectively contributed to public service and strengthen the BJP in Uttar Pradesh.

"Shri Chetan Chauhan Ji distinguished himself as a wonderful cricketer and later as a diligent political leader. He made effective contributions to public service and strengthening the BJP in UP. Anguished by his passing away. Condolences to his family and supporters. Om Shanti," PM Modi tweeted.

 

 

Conveying his deep condolences to the family of Chauhan, Gambhir tweeted that the former cricketer's contribution to the game as well as to cricket administration will always be remembered. 

"Saddened to hear about the demise of Chetan Chauhan ji. His contribution to the game as well as to administration will always be remembered! May God give strength to his family & loved ones!," Gambhir wrote.

 

 

"My deep condolences to Chetan Chauhan's family and well wishers on his passing. Om Shanti !" wrote former Indian opener Virender Sehwag.

 

 

"Sad to hear about the demise of Chetan Chauhan sir, was a fine opening batsmen and forged some great partnerships with Sunny bhai," wrote Indian off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin, "My deepest condolences to his family and friends.RIP."

 

 

Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Kiren Rijiju also conveyed his condolences to the family and friends of Chauhan

"I'm shocked and saddened by the demise of Shri Chetan Chauhan, former Indian cricket opener and Minister in UP. I had memorable moments with him on many occasions. My deep condolences to his family and supporters. May his soul rest in peace," Rijiju tweeted.

 

 

Several others also paid their tributes:

 

 

 

 

 

Chauhan had represented India in 40 Tests and was also the longest-serving opening partner to Sunil Gavaskar. He later went on to serve the Delhi & Districts Cricket Association (DDCA) in various capacities. 

Chauhan, who was also a cabinet minister in the Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh state government, had been admitted to the Sanjay Gandhi PGI Hospital in Lucknow after he tested positive for COVID-19 on July 12. He was put on ventilator support after suffering a multi-organ failure on Friday night.

 

