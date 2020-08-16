Chetan Chauhan's death prompts tributes, condolences from cricketers, politicos

Tributes and condolences quickly poured in for Chetan Chauhan after the former Indian cricketer and politician passed away earlier today (i.e. August 16, Sunday) at the age of 73 due to coronavirus disease (COVID-19) related complications.

Tributes and condolences quickly poured in for Chetan Chauhan after the former Indian cricketer and politician passed away earlier today (i.e. August 16, Sunday) at the age of 73 due to coronavirus disease (COVID-19) related complications.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday expressed grief over the demise of former cricketer and politician Chetan Chauhan and termed him a diligent political leader.

He also said that Chauhan effectively contributed to public service and strengthen the BJP in Uttar Pradesh.

"Shri Chetan Chauhan Ji distinguished himself as a wonderful cricketer and later as a diligent political leader. He made effective contributions to public service and strengthening the BJP in UP. Anguished by his passing away. Condolences to his family and supporters. Om Shanti," PM Modi tweeted.

Shri Chetan Chauhan Ji distinguished himself as a wonderful cricketer and later as a diligent political leader. He made effective contributions to public service and strengthening the BJP in UP. Anguished by his passing away. Condolences to his family and supporters. Om Shanti. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 16, 2020

Conveying his deep condolences to the family of Chauhan, Gambhir tweeted that the former cricketer's contribution to the game as well as to cricket administration will always be remembered.

"Saddened to hear about the demise of Chetan Chauhan ji. His contribution to the game as well as to administration will always be remembered! May God give strength to his family & loved ones!," Gambhir wrote.

Saddened to hear about the demise of Chetan Chauhan ji. His contribution to the game as well as to administration will always be remembered! May god give strength to his family & loved ones! pic.twitter.com/6dvIlqZ7ke — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) August 16, 2020

"My deep condolences to Chetan Chauhan's family and well wishers on his passing. Om Shanti !" wrote former Indian opener Virender Sehwag.

My deep condolences to Chetan Chauhan's family and well wishers on his passing. Om Shanti ! — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) August 16, 2020

"Sad to hear about the demise of Chetan Chauhan sir, was a fine opening batsmen and forged some great partnerships with Sunny bhai," wrote Indian off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin, "My deepest condolences to his family and friends.RIP."

Sad to hear about the demise of Chetan Chauhan sir, was a fine opening batsmen and forged some great partnerships with Sunny bhai. #COVID19India #ChetanChauhan My deepest condolences to his family and friends. RIP — Ashwin (@ashwinravi99) August 16, 2020

Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Kiren Rijiju also conveyed his condolences to the family and friends of Chauhan

"I'm shocked and saddened by the demise of Shri Chetan Chauhan, former Indian cricket opener and Minister in UP. I had memorable moments with him on many occasions. My deep condolences to his family and supporters. May his soul rest in peace," Rijiju tweeted.

I'm shocked and saddened by the demise of Shri Chetan Chauhan, former Indian cricket opener and Minister in UP. I had memorable moments with him on many occasions. My deep condolences to his family and supporters. May his soul rest in peace pic.twitter.com/rGuKm7ak6B — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) August 16, 2020

Several others also paid their tributes:

Hon'ble Governor Shri Arif Mohammed Khan condoled the demise of Shri Chetan Chauhan, cricketer who later served as Cabinet Minister in Uttar Pradesh. #chetan_chauhan PRO,KeralaRajBhavan (1/2) pic.twitter.com/6JzcelaAUi — Kerala Governor (@KeralaGovernor) August 16, 2020

Deeply saddened to hear about the demise of UP Minister & India's former cricketing hero Sh Chetan Chauhan Ji.



My heartfelt condolences to his family, friends & admirers.

Om Shanti! pic.twitter.com/pfSRVQYad3 — Hardeep Singh Puri (@HardeepSPuri) August 16, 2020

Saddened by the demise of former cricketer and Uttar Pradesh Cabinet Minister Shri Chetan Chauhan.

My Condolences to his family and friends in this hour of grief.



Om Shanti pic.twitter.com/hxO2Zys9P5 — G Kishan Reddy (@kishanreddybjp) August 16, 2020

I'm so sorry to hear of the loss of UP Cabinet Minister, a dear friend and colleague @ChetanChauhanCr . My #condolences to the family!#ChetanChauhan pic.twitter.com/8inPyPKucM — Rajiv Pratap Rudy (@RajivPratapRudy) August 16, 2020

Chauhan had represented India in 40 Tests and was also the longest-serving opening partner to Sunil Gavaskar. He later went on to serve the Delhi & Districts Cricket Association (DDCA) in various capacities.

Chauhan, who was also a cabinet minister in the Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh state government, had been admitted to the Sanjay Gandhi PGI Hospital in Lucknow after he tested positive for COVID-19 on July 12. He was put on ventilator support after suffering a multi-organ failure on Friday night.