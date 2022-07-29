Chess Olympiad 2022: Madras HC orders Tamil Nadu govt to publish photos of President, PM

Madras High Court

The Madurai bench of the Madras High Court has directed the Tamil Nadu government to include images of President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi in any ads for the 44th Chess Olympiad 2022 in Tamil Nadu, which will be held in the state from July 28 to August 10 this year.

Additionally, the court ordered that individuals responsible for tampering with images of the President and Prime Minister be punished severely. The High Court's decision came after Rajesh Kumar, a resident of Sivagangai, petitioned the Madras High Court's Madurai bench.

According to the Madurai Bench of Madras High Court, even though the Prime Minister was unable to attend the 44th Chess Olympiad in Tamil Nadu, their picture should have been included in the event's ads.

Kumar said in his plea that the 44th Chess Olympiad would begin on Thursday at Mamallapuram, Tamil Nadu. This tournament will be inaugurated by the Prime Minister. According to the petition, the tournament, which is slated to run from July 28 to August 10, has been substantially financed by the taxes of the general public.

"This is an event that can bring pride to a country of international importance but the ruling party (in Tamil Nadu) used it as an event for their political gain. Apart from the photographs of the President of India and the Prime Minister not placed, only the photograph of Chief Minister Stalin has been placed in these advertisements," the plea said.

TN BJP head K Annamalai told ANI that the party never urges its workers to go on posters. "We never advise our leaders & cadres to go on posters as we`re a very disciplined party. At the same time, some leaders do it with their rightful emotions about the central government`s contribution; PM Modi was instrumental in bringing Chess Olympiad 2022 to India," he said.

"This got vindicated by the HC verdict of the Madurai bench today, which has given a very clear-cut order too. I hope the Tamil Nadu Government doesn`t get into this the next time and politicise such matters," Annamalai added.

For not featuring the Prime Minister's portrait in advertising, the petitioner had sought an apology from Tamil Nadu's government in the courthouse.

Despite his inability to attend, Madras High Court Chief Justice Munishwar Nath Bhandari said that the Prime Minister's picture should have been shown anyhow. He said that the nation should be recognised in a setting that includes thousands of athletes from over 100 countries.

On Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the 44th Chess Olympiad in Chennai. Additionally, MK Stalin, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, actor Rajnikanth, and a number of other high-profile figures were in attendance.

The Olympiad is being hosted in Mahabalipuram at the Four Points by Sheraton Mahabalipuram Resort and Convention Centre. The Chess Olympiad was originally slated to take place in Russia, but it was relocated to Chennai after Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

188 teams in the Open division and 162 in the women's division are expected to compete in this year's event. As of now, the 44th edition of the Chess Olympiad is scheduled to conclude on August 10th.

(With inputs from ANI)