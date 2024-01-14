Chennai witnesses 'poor air quality' and dense smog, several flights delayed; check details here

The smog has reportedly impacted more than fifty arrivals and departures at Chennai International Airport.

Chennai, the capital of Tamil Nadu, had a difficult start to the day due to heavy fog, which interfered with air travel. Due to the persistent Pongal festival celebrations, there is a lot of fog, which has made flying in the city challenging. This is supposedly the first time this season that different parts of the city are experiencing total visibility loss because of the thick fog.

The smog has reportedly impacted more than fifty arrivals and departures at Chennai International Airport. Flights to Hyderabad had to be rerouted from Singapore, London, and Delhi, and there have been delays on departures from Chennai to Delhi and the Andaman Islands. Chennai's air quality has declined due to mist and hazy conditions, but experts predict that once Bhogi bonfires are lit, the worst will still be to come. On Saturday at 5 p.m., the air quality index was 137, indicating a "yellow alert", meaning that prolonged exposure could make people with lung conditions feel uncomfortable's. AQI surged to 173 by late Saturday.

#WATCH | Tamil Nadu: A layer of smog engulfs several parts of Chennai.



A representative of the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB) stated that under similar weather conditions, pollution levels might stay high for a few more days. He said" "Increase in pollution levels can be attributed to lack of wind and low temperature. The current wind pattern will be bringing industrial emissions from Ennore directly into the city and there is also pollution from vehicles, construction activity and road dust. These pollutants circulate at surface level in the absence of wind and cold weather."