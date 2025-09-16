Chennai weather update: IMD issues orange alert in city, predicts heavy rainfall in THESE regions of Tamil Nadu, check full forecast here
INDIA
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for several regions in Tamil Nadu, including Chennai. Read here to know full forecast.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) regional center in Chennai issued an orange alert for the city on Tuesday, cautioning of heavy rainfall expected over the next few hours. The weather department also forecasted potential waterlogging and traffic disruptions, as various regions of Tamil Nadu continue to experience significant rainfall.
Local authorities and meteorologists have urged residents to remain vigilant, as the current weather conditions are expected to continue, with some predictions suggesting a possible increase in rainfall intensity. This situation has raised concerns, particularly in low-lying areas susceptible to flooding.
The weather department has issued an orange alert for Chennai and multiple districts across Tamil Nadu, warning of continued heavy rainfall over the next 48 hours.
Key urban and suburban areas such as Central, Egmore, Kodambakkam, Vadapalani, Koyambedu, Aayiramvilakku, Nungambakkam, Choolaimedu and Guindy experienced heavy showers today.
Officials said, the heavy rainfall was caused by a low-pressure system currently positioned over South India and the south-eastern Bay of Bengal, which is anticipated to remain in place for the next two days.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that moderate rainfall will continue throughout Tuesday, September 16th, affecting several districts such as Chennai, Chengalpattu, Kanchipuram, Tiruvallur, Ranipet, Vellore, Tiruvannamalai, Tirupattur, Krishnagiri, Dharmapuri, Villupuram, Madurai, Virudhunagar, Theni, Tenkasi, and Tirunelveli.
In addition to the moderate rainfall, light showers are expected in the districts of Kallakurichi, Erode, Salem, and Kanyakumari.
The ongoing downpour has resulted in waterlogging in numerous low-lying areas, with some streets experiencing submersion up to knee level. Commuters and early-morning walkers have reported significant difficulties due to the stagnant water, which has impeded movement.
September 17: Partly cloudy conditions with the possibility of moderate rain and thunderstorms. A thunderstorm warning with lightning has been sounded.
September 18: Thunderstorms and moderate rain are forecast in certain areas. There is a thunderstorm warning with lightning.
September 19: Partly cloudy with the potential for thunderstorms or moderate rain. Thunderstorms with lightning will likely persist.
September 20-21: Rain is likely to persist in the city, although there are no special warnings for these dates. Weather will be tolerable but tourists should exercise caution.
Meanwhile, Chennai's skies will stay partly cloudy today, with light rain expected in some areas. Temperatures are likely to range from 27°C to 36°C, with the maximum hitting around 36°C and minimum between 27°C and 28°C