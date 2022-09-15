Chennai: Two female IT professionals run over by speeding car, driver arrested

Reported By:| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 15, 2022, 07:49 PM IST
On Thursday, the police reported that a vehicle that had gone mad and hit them on OMR was responsible for the deaths of two ladies who worked in the software industry. On Wednesday, the event took place when the techies were travelling from their place of employment back to their residence.
Also, READ: Arvind Kejriwal’s run-in with Gujarat cops over auto ride prompts offer of unique ‘gifts’ from BJP
The driver of the automobile was unable to maintain control of the vehicle, and as a result, it collided with the ladies as they walked toward their home. According to the authorities, one of them passed away at the scene, while the other one passed away at a local hospital.
The deceased have been identified as R Lakshmi (23) of Palakkad and S Lavanya (24) of Tirupati.
An arrest has been made involving the vehicle driver known as M Kumar from Sholinganallur.
(With inputs from PTI)