Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia

Chennai: Two female IT professionals run over by speeding car, driver arrested

The deceased have been identified as R Lakshmi (23) of Palakkad and S Lavanya (24) of Tirupati.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 15, 2022, 07:49 PM IST

Chennai: Two female IT professionals run over by speeding car, driver arrested
File Photo

On Thursday, the police reported that a vehicle that had gone mad and hit them on OMR was responsible for the deaths of two ladies who worked in the software industry. On Wednesday, the event took place when the techies were travelling from their place of employment back to their residence.

Also, READ: Arvind Kejriwal’s run-in with Gujarat cops over auto ride prompts offer of unique ‘gifts’ from BJP

The driver of the automobile was unable to maintain control of the vehicle, and as a result, it collided with the ladies as they walked toward their home. According to the authorities, one of them passed away at the scene, while the other one passed away at a local hospital.

The deceased have been identified as R Lakshmi (23) of Palakkad and S Lavanya (24) of Tirupati.

An arrest has been made involving the vehicle driver known as M Kumar from Sholinganallur.

(With inputs from PTI)

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022: Massive discounts on Apple iPhone 13, iPhone 12, iPhone 11
Katrina Kaif Birthday: 6 times the Tiger 3 actress set internet on fire with her sexy photos
Ranveer Singh nude photoshoot: Here's how Alia Bhatt, John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor reacted to controversy
In pics: Ranbir Kapoor, Sidharth Malhotra, Rashmika Mandanna, Shehnaaz Gill grace style awards event
Ferrari, Bentley and other exotic cars owned by Sushmita Sen’s boyfriend Lalit Modi, take a look
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Legendary Tennis ace Roger Federer announces retirement, Laver Cup will be his final bow
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.