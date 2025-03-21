The Greater Chennai Corporation's recent decision to rename a street in the city after the former Indian off-spinner is a fitting tribute to his achievements.

Ravichandran Ashwin is a popular figure in Indian cricket and sports circles, holding a legendary status. The Greater Chennai Corporation's recent decision to rename a street in the city after the former Indian off-spinner is a fitting tribute to his achievements.

Ramakrishnapuram 1st Street in Chennai's West Mambalam will soon be renamed after the Indian cricketer, according to Times of India. Notably, this is the street where Ashwin currently resides.

The renaming proposal was submitted to the GCC by Carrom Ball Event and Marketing Company Private Limited, which is owned by Ravichandran Ashwin. The company had proposed renaming either Arya Gowda Road or Ramakrishnapuram 1st Street in honour of the cricketer. The GCC accepted the proposal and chose the latter to be renamed.

The official renaming ceremony will be held soon. However, DNA could not independently verify the authenticity of the information mentioned in the TOI report.

The honour bestowed upon Ravichandran Ashwin in Chennai is well-deserved. The Chennai native rose through the ranks to become one of India's top wicket-takers in Test match cricket.

The off-spinner is known for his unconventional variations and match-winning spells. Although he has retired from international cricket, he will continue playing in the upcoming Indian Premier League, beginning on Saturday, representing the Chennai Super Kings.

Ashwin has played 106 Test matches for India, taking 537 wickets. His record in limited-overs formats is also impressive, with 156 wickets in 116 ODIs and 72 wickets in 65 T20Is.

Beyond his achievements at the highest level, Ravichandran Ashwin is also giving back to the community by coaching children from Greater Chennai Corporation schools.