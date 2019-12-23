Chennai: Stalin leads DMK, allies in rally against CAA; EPS says beware of false propaganda

DMK president MK Stalin on Monday led the opposition charge from Tamil Nadu against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and a proposed National Register of Citizens (NRC).

Joined by leaders and cadre of their alliance partners including the Congress, Stalin led an anti-CAA rally in Chennai. Stalin was joined by senior DMK functionaries and MDMK Leader Vaiko, Congress Leader P Chidambaram and leaders of Left parties in the nearly 2-km march towards the Rajarathinam Stadium in Chennai’s Egmore.

The top rung leaders held anti-CAA placards, demanding its withdrawal, while the party cadre chanted slogans against the contentious act and waved their respective party flags. Over 5000 Police personnel were deployed in the locality, as the rally was held without the requisite Police permission.

The major opposition towards the CAA has been the exclusion of Muslims and particularly in Tamil Nadu the issue of Sri Lanka not being categorised as a neighbouring country, provision of citizenship for Sri Lankan Tami refugees has come to fore.

Late Sunday evening, the Madras High Court had directed that DMK's rally against the CAA be captured on video if the party went ahead even without police permission. It gave the interim direction in response to PILs that were filed opposing the rally. This was done after the Tamil Nadu government counsel informed that Police have denied permission, as there was no firm commitment from the organisers on taking responsibility in case of any violence and damage to property.

Right from the time it was being debated in parliament the DMK and their allies’ parliamentarians had expressed their vehement opposition to the legislation.

After the Bill was passed, the DMK went on the offensive against the AIADMK government in Tamil Nadu, whose MPs along with those of PMK had voted in favour of the bill in the Rajya Sabha. The AIAMDK and PMK are allies of the BJP and had joined the NDA ahead of the 2019 General Elections.

“The Indian Constitution is secular and the government cannot enact any law that will discriminate against people based on religion. By excluding the Sri Lankan Tamils, the BJP has shown that it is not only against the Muslims, but also the Sri Lankan Tamils,” Stalin said during an agitation in Kanchipuram district in last week.

However, on various occasions, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami had assured the people that the AIADMK would ensure that no harm would occur to the minority communities and how the CAA was not a threat to Indian citizens, irrespective of their religion.

In a statement, he also mentioned that rumours were being spread among the members of the Muslim community and urged the citizens to not fall for false propaganda. The statement also emphasized that the Chief Minister had personally met the Prime Minister and Home Minister to ask for dual citizenship to Sri Lankan Tamils.

The contentious law has triggered massive protests across the country.

The new law promises citizenship to "illegal immigrants" belonging to minority communities from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh who fled religious persecution in the three countries before December 31, 2014.

The bill has seen opposition from students, celebrities, academicians and opposition parties, besides protests that occurred in various parts of the country.

While critics say that the law is against the secular nature of the Indian Constitution and clubbed with the NRC may be misused to strip away some Muslims' citizenship in the country.

The BJP, however, has argued that the law has nothing to do with India's Muslims and only helps those who fled religious persecution in the neighbouring countries.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday accused opposition parties of spreading lies on the issue and claimed that there are no detention centres and there has been no talk of a nationwide NRC in the government.