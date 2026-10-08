Chennai Shocker: Car plunges into 10-foot Sinkhole near tidel park; Watch Video

Car falls into 10-foot sinkhole near Tidel Park in Chennai, two occupants escape safely; collapse near metro work site disrupts traffic.

A car fell into a 10-foot-deep sinkhole on Thiruvanmiyur Road in Chennai, causing panic and traffic disruption. The driver and passenger escaped unharmed as the road caved in suddenly. The vehicle overturned in the pit, with visuals showing it upside down amidst significant road collapse.

Metro construction site raises safety questions

The fall occurred on a section where metro rail development is now taking place. Concerns about road safety in regions with current infrastructure activity have been raised by the abrupt caving. Following the event, drivers experienced delays and traffic flow was impacted.

After arriving at the location, police teams and metro employees secured the area and began filling the sinkhole to restore road safety. The precise cause of the collapse has not yet been verified by authorities. An inquiry is in progress to determine whether the event was caused by construction or subterranean utilities.

A similar incident was reported in 2025

This is not the first incident in Thiruvanmiyur; a similar road cave-in occurred in May 2025 near Thiruvanmiyur Junction on Old Mahabalipuram Road. An old sewage pipeline collapsed, leading to a road section's fall, which resulted in a car plunging into a six-foot-deep crater and injuring five people.

Also read: Delhi High Court issues summons after Kangana Ranaut files plea against misuse of personality rights

The most recent fall has once again brought attention to Chennai's subterranean infrastructure and road conditions, particularly in areas that are undergoing significant construction. To avoid similar tragedies in the future, authorities are required to conduct safety inspections.