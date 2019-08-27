Chennai: Rifleman kills havildar, then shoots self after altercation at Pallavaram army camp

According to reports, the rifleman was scolded by havildar Pravin Kumar Joshi for making entry in the duty register using a pencil and not a pen.

Two people are dead after a clash erupted at Pallavaram Army camp in Chennai, Tamil Nadu. The incident occurred after an altercation erupted between a rifleman and a havildar.

According to reports, the rifleman was scolded by havildar Pravin Kumar Joshi for making the entry in the duty register using a pencil and not a pen. The havildar questioned the rifleman when he was on the round and also punished him for negligence.

Following this, the rifleman went up to the guard and asked whether he can use the washroom. After being allowed by the guard to use the washroom, the rifleman went to the room where the havildar was sleeping and shot him dead. After the rifleman shot the officer, he committed suicide by shooting himself.

The rifleman is said to be serving in Chennai for about 8 months. pic.twitter.com/ylppO0hKBy — DNA (@dna) August 27, 2019

The Army is investigating the incident, however, there is no official statement yet.

The rifleman is said to be serving in Chennai for about 8 months. A case is yet to be registered by the police.