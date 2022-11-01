Search icon
Tamil Nadu: Schools closed in seven districts as heavy rain lashes parts of state

The weather department has predicted heavy rain in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry till Friday.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 01, 2022, 06:51 PM IST

Tamil Nadu: Schools closed in seven districts as heavy rain lashes parts of state (Photo: ANI)

As heavy rain continued to lash Tamil Nadu on Tuesday, a rain holiday has been declared in seven districts of the state. The districts where schools were ordered to close are Chennai, Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu, Tiruvalur, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, and Nagapattinam.  

The rain also caused a massive traffic jam in several parts of the state, including Chennai today. The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) in Chennai, which announced the onset of the Northeast monsoon on October 29, has forecast thunderstorms accompanied by lightning at isolated locations as well till November 4.

In Chennai, CCTV cameras for monitoring floods have been installed in many parts, while barricades have also been put up as metro work is underway. The weather department has predicted heavy rain in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry till Friday.

Chief Minister MK Stalin has called an urgent meeting of top officials of the state at the secretariat. The State Disaster Response Force team has been kept in reserve while the police and fire departments are also on standby.

(With inputs from agencies)

AP Dhillon hospitalised after suffering 'unfortunate injury', writes 'breaks my heart to inform you...'
