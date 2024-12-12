The regional weather office has forecast more spells of rain in Chennai, Tiruvallur, Chengelpet and Kancheepuram, Villupuram, Kallakurichi, Tiruvarur, Thanjavur districts in the state, besides the neighbouring union territory Puducherry.

Widespread rains lashed parts of Tamil Nadu on Thursday, prompting authorities to declare a holiday for schools in Chennai and many other districts. Overnight rains lashed Chennai and the neighbouring Tiruvallur, Chengelpet and Kancheepuram, besides Villupuram and some areas in the Cauvery delta region.

Following sharp showers, authorities declared a day's holiday for schools in districts, including Chennai, Tiruvallur, Chengelpet, Kancheepuram, Villupuram, Ramanathapuram, Thanjavur, Mayiladuthurai and Cuddalore.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has reported that a low-pressure system identified on December 9 has strengthened into a well-marked area. It is expected to move west-northwest toward the coasts of Tamil Nadu and Sri Lanka within the next 24 hours.

To address potential risks, teams from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and state emergency services have been deployed. Fishermen have been advised to avoid venturing into the sea from December 11 to 13.

