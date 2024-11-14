The city experienced heavy rainfall on Wednesday night, and the IMD bulletin indicates that several isolated areas of the capital are expected to see heavy downpours on Thursday.

Chennai, along with other cities in the state, has experienced significant rainfall in recent days. The India Meteorological Departmentn(IMD) has forecasted heavy rainfall for two days for Tamil Nadu, i.e. November 14 and November 15.

Meanwhile, the Regional Meteorological Centre has indicated that certain areas of Chennai are expected to receive moderate rainfall throughout Thursday.

Are schools, colleges closed today?

Despite the recent heavy rainfall and warnings for today, Chennai will not observe a school holiday, according to a report by Hindustan Times. All schools and educational institutions will remain open on Thursday, November 14.

The city experienced heavy rainfall on Wednesday night, and the IMD bulletin indicates that several isolated areas of the capital are expected to see heavy downpours on Thursday. The weather is forecasted to be partly cloudy, with a minimum temperature of 24 degrees Celsius and a maximum of 30 degrees Celsius.

According to the RMC bulletin, heavy rainfall is expected in isolated areas across twenty-three districts on Thursday, including Puducherry, Cuddalore, Chengalpattu, and Kancheepuram.

The IMD's heavy rainfall warning also includes other areas such as Kallakuruchi, Tiruvannamalai, Mayiladuthurai, Pudukkottai, Nagapattinam, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Ariyalur, Perambalur, Villupuram, Sivaganga, Madurai, Virudhunagar, Tenkasi, Ramanathapuram, Thoothukudi, Tirunelveli, Kanyakumari districts, and Karaikal.

Due to the forecast of heavy rainfall on Thursday, the IMD has issued an alert for Kerala and Mahe, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal, coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam, as well as south Interior Karnataka.

These states are experiencing heavy rainfall as a result of a low-pressure weather system over the southwest Bay of Bengal, which is causing significant downpours in the coastal districts of Tamil Nadu and Chennai.

The weather conditions are expected to remain same until November 16, as the low-pressure system is anticipated to approach the coastal regions of the state, bringing heavy rainfall to the central and southern areas of Tamil Nadu.