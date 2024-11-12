A low-pressure area is anticipated to form over the southwest Bay of Bengal within the next 24 hours, potentially leading to isolated heavy rainfall in Tamil Nadu from November 11 to 17

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rainfall in various districts of Tamil Nadu this week, attributed to a weather system developing over the Bay of Bengal. A yellow alert has been issued for Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, and other regions in Tamil Nadu, as well as Puducherry, Karaikal, coastal Andhra Pradesh, and Rayalaseema, starting November 12.

A low-pressure area is anticipated to form over the southwest Bay of Bengal within the next 24 hours, potentially leading to isolated heavy rainfall in Tamil Nadu from November 11 to 17, in coastal Andhra Pradesh from November 12 to 14, and in parts of Kerala from November 13 to 17. Additionally, South Interior Karnataka may experience heavy rain from November 13 to 15.

Dense fog is forecasted to affect certain regions of Punjab and Himachal Pradesh in the upcoming days. However, minimum temperatures in northwest and central India are expected to remain consistent over the next 4 to 5 days.

Delhi experienced a slight improvement in overall air quality on Tuesday morning, but several areas of the city still fell under the 'Severe' pollution category, with AQI levels exceeding 400. According to data from the Central Pollution Control Board, the city's AQI was recorded at 335 as of 7 a.m. However, some areas, such as Jahangirpuri, reported AQI levels as high as 418. Other locations classified with 'Severe' air quality included Anand Vihar and Rohini.

The weather office has predicted moderate fog for the day, with maximum temperatures expected to reach around 33°C and minimum temperatures around 17°C. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), there has been a slight decrease in both maximum and minimum temperatures in Delhi/NCR over the past 24 hours, with maximum temperatures ranging from 30 to 32°C and minimum temperatures between 14 and 19°C.

After overnight rainfall, Chennai District Collector Rashmi Siddharth Zagade has announced a holiday for schools on Tuesday. A yellow alert has been issued for heavy rainfall across Tamil Nadu, affecting 12 districts on November 12, 17 districts on November 13, 27 districts on November 14, and 25 districts on November 15.

Meanwhile, the Regional Meteorological Centre in Chennai has issued a heavy rainfall alert for Tuesday, affecting several areas including Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu, Cuddalore, Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Pudukkottai, Ramanathapuram, and Villuppuram, as well as the Puducherry and Karaikal regions.

In Chennai, partly cloudy skies are anticipated throughout the day, with moderate to heavy rainfall and thunderstorms expected in various areas of the city. The maximum temperature is projected to be around 32–33°C, while the minimum temperature could fall to approximately 25°C, as reported in the latest bulletin from RMC Chennai.