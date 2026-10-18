Chennai Rain: Cloudburst claims, flooded roads and the race to clear water

Chennai has been hit by its heaviest rain since Cyclone Michaung in 2023, where roads are submerged under water, and also raising cloudburst concerns as the weather department warns of more showers in the coming hours.

Chennai experienced heavy rainfall on Saturday night, leaving several parts of the city waterlogged, with some areas receiving more than 30 cm of rain. This intense downpour affected roads and connectivity, particularly in North Chennai. It is also the heaviest rainfall since Cyclone Michaung in 2023, when many parts of the city witnessed severe waterlogging.

North Chennai sees intense downpour

In a short period on Saturday, several parts of Chennai received heavy rain, where Parrys recorded 35.8 cm, Thiruvottiyur received 31.2 cm, Manali recorded 25 cm, and Ennore received 20.2 cm of rain. Tamil Nadu Public Works Minister Aadhav Arjuna informed that the possibility of a cloudburst is being reviewed. He also requested people not to panic and assured that the administration is working to control the situation and ensure public safety.

''Normally, during the Northeast Monsoon, the expected rainfall is 69 cm. But from 6 pm, Parrys received 35.8 cm, Thiruvottiyur 31.2 cm, Manali 25 cm and Ennore 20.2 cm. It is being said to be a cloudburst, but we will get confirmation later,'' Aadhav Arjuna said.

3 hrs 300 mm Rain Stay Safe... #ChennaiRains https://t.co/RtLl4kHbLQ — (@Bezawada_Alludu) October 18, 2026

Heavy rainfall in Chennai and parts of Tamil Nadu

Chennai, along with several other parts of Chennai, received heavy rainfall in the last 24 hours. Among official weather observatories, Nungambakkam in Chennai recorded 157.8 mm of rain, while Meenambakkam received 146.7 mm. Adirampattinam in Thanjavur recorded 36 mm, followed by Kodaikanal in Dindigul with 32 mm, Tondi in Ramanathapuram with 25 mm, and Karaikal with 22 mm.

Other stations across Tamil Nadu also reported significant rainfall, including 44 mm in Kallakurichi, 42 mm in Ranipet, 37.5 mm in Tiruvarur, 32.9 mm at Kodaikanal AWS, 31.5 mm in Mahabalipuram, 28 mm at Tirupattur Collectorate, and 22 mm at Mettur in Salem district.

Meanwhile, the weather department has warned of more heavy rainfall in Chennai and the nearby region.