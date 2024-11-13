Chennai is expected to have a maximum temperature of around 30 degrees Celsius, with the minimum temperature likely ranging between 24 and 25 degrees Celsius.

The capital of Tamil Nadu is preparing for significant rainfall on Wednesday, as the India Meteorological Department has issued a warning for the city along with eleven other districts.

The weather forecasting departmnent has predicted heavy rainfall for several areas on Wednesday, November 13, including Chennai, Chengalpattu, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, Ranipet, Kanyakumari, Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi, Tenkasi, Ramanathapuram, Virudhunagar, and Madurai. In addition to the heavy downpour, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal are expected to experience thunderstorms accompanied by lightning today.

In response to the IMD alert, the administration has declared Tuesday a school holiday in Chennai, Tamil Nadu. However, there has been no official announcement regarding a school holiday for Wednesday, November 13.

The India Meteorological Department has issued an alert for heavy rainfall in several regions, including Kerala and Mahe, South Interior Karnataka, Rayalaseema, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal, as well as coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam.

The Regional Meteorological Centre's latest weather bulletin indicates that moderate to heavy rainfall is anticipated in certain areas of Chennai on Wednesday, accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning in some regions.

Chennai temperature

According to the Regional Meteorological Centre, several stations in the Chennai districts recorded rainfall of 8 to 10 centimeters on Tuesday. The highest rainfall was noted in Zone 14 Perungudi, Zone 12 Alandur, Meenambakkam AWS, Zone 13 Adyar, as well as in Alandur and YMCA Nandnam.

The current weather conditions are attributed to an upper air circulation detected over the southwest Bay of Bengal, which was accompanied by a low-pressure system in the same area on Monday, November 11. This low-pressure system persisted over the Bay of Bengal on Tuesday, November 12, 2024. The cyclonic circulation now extends up to 4.5 kilometers above mean sea level, tilting southwestward with height.

Meanwhile, rains are continue in Andhra Pradesh. The IMD said that the depression formed in the Bay of Bengal is concentrated along the coasts of north Tamil Nadu and south coast. Due to this effect, it is expected that there will be heavy rains at some places today and on Thursday, and light to moderate rains are expected at other places. Moderate to heavy rains are expected in some parts of Bapatla, Prakasam, Sripotti Sriramulu, Nellore, Tirupati, Chittoor and Annamaiya districts today.