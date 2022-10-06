Chennai power cut today: Check list of areas that will be affected

Reported By:| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 06, 2022, 06:25 AM IST
Several parts of Chennai are likely to face power cuts on Thursday as Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) has announced maintenance work in the city. The power supply is likely to be disrupted in some parts of the city from 9 am to 2 pm. However, the supply is expected to resume before 2 pm if the work is completed earlier.
Power supply will be suspended in the following areas today:
Tambaram
- Puthuthangal Bharathi Nagar
- Thangaraj Nagar
- Gandhi Nagar
- Rajarajeswari Nagar
- Krishna Nagar
- Ramani Nagar
- Malliga Nagar
- Mullai Avenue
- Sakthi Nagar
- Sriram Nagar
- Arasan Nagar
- Part of Mudichur road and above all surrounding areas
Avadi
- TNHB Vaishnavi Nagar
- Nethaji Nagar
- Venugopal Nagar
- Choolambedu road
- Poompozhil Nagar
- Thirumalaivasan Nagar
- Bible College
- Crist colony
- Kannadapalayam and in the vicinity of all aforementioned areas
Thiruverkadu
- Kendhra Vihar
- Industrial Magna Estate
- Noombal Main Road
- PH Road
