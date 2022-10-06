Chennai power cut today: Check list of areas that will be affected

Chennai power cut today (file photo)

Several parts of Chennai are likely to face power cuts on Thursday as Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) has announced maintenance work in the city. The power supply is likely to be disrupted in some parts of the city from 9 am to 2 pm. However, the supply is expected to resume before 2 pm if the work is completed earlier.

Power supply will be suspended in the following areas today:

Tambaram

Puthuthangal Bharathi Nagar

Thangaraj Nagar

Gandhi Nagar

Rajarajeswari Nagar

Krishna Nagar

Ramani Nagar

Malliga Nagar

Mullai Avenue

Sakthi Nagar

Sriram Nagar

Arasan Nagar

Part of Mudichur road and above all surrounding areas

Avadi

TNHB Vaishnavi Nagar

Nethaji Nagar

Venugopal Nagar

Choolambedu road

Poompozhil Nagar

Thirumalaivasan Nagar

Bible College

Crist colony

Kannadapalayam and in the vicinity of all aforementioned areas

Thiruverkadu

Kendhra Vihar

Industrial Magna Estate

Noombal Main Road

PH Road

